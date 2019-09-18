District Committee approves eligibility of Mt. Vernon players

MT. VERNON, TEXAS (KLTV) - A District Executive Committee approved the eligibility of two Mount Vernon ISD football players.
It was reported a meeting for 7-3A DI took place at 10 a.m. Wednesday in regards to the eligibility of several student athletes, including members of Mt. Vernon’s football team.
The eligibility of two players was in question due to their residence. The students had transferred to Mt. Vernon and were living in a trailer park as they transitioned from Colorado.
Six members were allowed to vote on the issue. After reviewing the facts, three voted in favor of Mt. Vernon and were satisfied the students met the requirements while three others abstained.
The results of the vote will now be sent to UIL for review.
The DEC is made up of superintendents from various other districts. The 7-3A D1 chair is Superintendent Sidney Harrist with Atlanta ISD.
Earlier in 2019, Mt. Vernon ISD made a decision many considered controversial by choosing former Baylor Head Coach Art Briles to take over the football program. The program is currently 3-0 this season. The team beat Canton 57-0 on Sept. 13.
