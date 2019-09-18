City of Berryville lifts boil water notice

BERRYVILLE, Texas (KLTV) - The City of Berryville lifted its boil water notice.
The city’s water department collected water samples for testing and the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality gave the city the okay to rescind the boil water notice.
Close to 1,500 East Texans were forced to boil water Monday night after a fallen tree caused both a fire and a power outage.
Around 5:30 Sunday afternoon, a tree snapped and fell onto several power lines in Berryville. Maintenance crews said it caused a fire that burned eight acres. It took nearly five hours and 8,000 gallons of water to put out.
