City of Berryville lifts boil water notice

City of Berryville lifts boil water notice
Customers of the Gibsland municipal water system are under a boil advisory until further notice.
By KLTV Digital Media Staff | September 18, 2019 at 4:20 PM CDT - Updated September 18 at 4:20 PM

BERRYVILLE, Texas (KLTV) - The City of Berryville lifted its boil water notice.

The city’s water department collected water samples for testing and the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality gave the city the okay to rescind the boil water notice.

Close to 1,500 East Texans were forced to boil water Monday night after a fallen tree caused both a fire and a power outage.

Around 5:30 Sunday afternoon, a tree snapped and fell onto several power lines in Berryville. Maintenance crews said it caused a fire that burned eight acres. It took nearly five hours and 8,000 gallons of water to put out.

RELATED:

Berryville residents without water after tree takes out power lines

WEBXTRA: City of Berryville issues boil water notice after tree knocks out power

Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.