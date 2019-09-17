WEBXTRA: Jacksonville nursing facility closing after operator surrenders license

JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KLTV) - The Gardendale Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Jacksonville is in the process of closing its doors for good.
In turn, its residents and their family members are not happy. Gardendale released a statement saying their license holders, a group called Coryell, was done operating and abruptly surrendered their license.
The facility said they were told to make sure all residents were relocated as soon as possible.
And now, some residents who have been living at this facility for more than 25 years have nowhere to go. I’ve spoken with several family members who say they’re shocked at the carelessness and cold-hearted way this company has allegedly treated its residents.
