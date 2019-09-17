Tyler man pleads guilty of conspiracy to produce and sell false identification documents

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Tyler man has plead guilty to federal violations of conspiring to produce, transfer, and forge false identification documents.
According to a press release from United States Attorney Joseph D. Brown, Eleazar Juarez Juarez, 45, pleaded guilty to the charges Tuesday before U.S. Magistrate Judge K. Nicole Mitchell.
The press release said according to information presented in court, beginning in April 2009, Juarez Juarez was involved in a conspiracy to produce and sell fictitious U.S. identification documents to others. The false documents included U.S. Social Security cards and Permanent Residence cards. Juarez Juarez admitted to being personally responsible for the transfer of at least 25 false identification documents as part of this conspiracy. Juarez Juarez was indicted by a federal grand jury on April 23, 2019.
The press release said under the federal statute, Juarez Juarez faces up to 5 years in federal prison at sentencing. The maximum statutory sentence prescribed by Congress is provided here for information purposes, as the sentencing will be determined by the court based on the advisory sentencing guidelines and other statutory factors. A sentencing hearing will be scheduled after the completion of a presentence investigation by the U.S. Probation Office.
The release said this case is being investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Smith County Sheriff’s Office, U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, and Texas Department of Public Safety. This case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Alan R. Jackson.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.