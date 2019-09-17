Two men indicted for allegedly cashing fake payroll checks

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Two men who allegedly cashed fake payroll checks have been indicted.
Bairon Cabrera-Martinez, 29, and Carlos Chacon-Franco, 25, were indicted on charges of engaging in organized criminal activity by a Grand Jury with the 7th Judicial District Court. Their bonds were set at $250,000.
According to Tyler police, Martinez and Franco were part of a group of individuals who allegedly cashed fake payroll checks on accounts that did not issue the checks. The payroll checks targeted small companies, particularly flower nurseries. The crime allegedly happened in January of 2019.
According to Smith County judicial records, Martinez and Franco also have immigration holds.
According to a Smith County Grand Jury agenda, Erik Pineda Godoy, Emil Duarte Cruz, Rony Baca Santos, Saul Garcia Alvarado, and Luis Lopez-Velasquez were listed as co-defendants with Martinez and Franco.
