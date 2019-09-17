Tuesday Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good Afternoon, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: We will see partly to mostly cloudy skies today with temperatures in the low to mid-90s. We will keep low rain chances for our central and northern counties and a bit higher chances for Deep East Texas. Overnight we will cool to the low 70s. Tomorrow will be a bit cooler, only getting to the upper 80s with a few spots hitting the low 90. Rain chances will be a bit better tomorrow. The best chance to see rain will be on Thursday and Friday. It looks like between the two days we will see widespread showers and isolated thundershowers. This rain will help cool us down to the mid-80s. For the weekend, we are keeping low rain chances and partly sunny skies. The increase in sunshine will help temperatures warm back into the low 90s. We will start to dry out and warm up on Monday.