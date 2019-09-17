Tropical storm Imelda forms over Freeport

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tropical Storm Imelda has formed over the Upper Texas Coast near Freeport, Texas.
Imelda is expected to move slowly toward the north over the next few days. Gusty winds and extremely heavy rainfall are likely along the Upper Texas Coast over the next few days with heavy rainfall spreading into East Texas through Friday.
Five to 10 inches of rain is likely over SE Texas and SW Louisiana through Thursday with isolated amounts near 15 inches. We will have more throughout the day today. Please stay tuned.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.