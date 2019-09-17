Texas Forest Service, volunteer firefighters at scene of 10 acre wildfire near Big Sandy

A helicopter is being used by the Texas Forest Service to douse hotspots. (Source: Big Sandy VFD Facebook page)
By Stephanie Frazier | September 16, 2019 at 7:33 PM CDT - Updated September 16 at 7:33 PM

BIG SANDY, Texas (KLTV) - Firefighters are using heavy equipment and a helicopter to battle a wildfire in the Big Sandy area Monday night.

According to a post by the Big Sandy Volunteer Fire Department, they are assisting the Texas Forest Service with a 10 acre wildland fire. It is located south of Old Waters Bluff Road.

Our department is currently on scene with Texas Forest Service of approximately 10 acre wildland fire south of Old Waters Bluff Rd. TFS bulldozer is cutting line and a Type II helicopter is making water drops on hot spots. There is no threat to structures or public at this time.

The forest service is using a helicopter to make water drops on hotspots. They say there is no threat to any structures or to the public at this time.

