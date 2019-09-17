Texas Forest Service, volunteer firefighters at scene of 10 acre wildfire near Big Sandy

BIG SANDY, Texas (KLTV) - Firefighters are using heavy equipment and a helicopter to battle a wildfire in the Big Sandy area Monday night.
According to a post by the Big Sandy Volunteer Fire Department, they are assisting the Texas Forest Service with a 10 acre wildland fire. It is located south of Old Waters Bluff Road.
The forest service is using a helicopter to make water drops on hotspots. They say there is no threat to any structures or to the public at this time.
