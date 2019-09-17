State agency recommends $21K fine for Longview nursing home

LONGVIEW, Texas (KTRE) - In the wake of an unannounced inspection of a Longview nursing home that stemmed from allegations of resident neglect, the Texas Health and Human Services Commission is recommending that the owners of the facility be fined more than $21,000.
The allegations of patient neglect were related to a July 29 incident in which three dementia patients wandered out of the Longview Hill Nursing and Rehabilitation Center and walked down the middle of Fourth Street toward Loop 281 before they were found, according to a THHS report.
The THHS representative conducted the “abbreviated health survey,” or inspection, of the Longview Hill Nursing and Rehabilitation Center on Aug. 13. The facility was formerly known as Clairmont Longview.
“The survey found that your facility presently does meet state licensure requirements,” a letter to the nursing home’s administrator stated. “However, it was determined that noncompliance existed prior to this survey; therefore, a licensure violation was cited.”
The letter also stated that even though the inspection determined that the facility is presently in compliance with federal guidelines, it identified past issues of non-compliance.
“We found conditions in your facility that constituted a threatened violation and immediate jeopardy to resident health or safety,” the letter stated.
Because of the deficiencies outlined in the report, the THHS Commission told the facility’s administrator that the agency will be recommending to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services Dallas Regional Office or the state Medicaid Agency that a $21,393 be levied against the nursing home.
The letter also stated that the facility will be required to notify the attending physicians of each of the three residents who were found to have received “substandard quality of care” and provide the names and addresses of each doctor.
The THHS representative who did the on-site inspection of the nursing home inspected the building, observed the staff who provided care and treatment for residents, interviewed residents and employees, and reviewed records.
According to the narrative in the THHS report, the facility did not prevent three dementia patients from leaving the facility without staff knowledge, and the nursing home’s medical director found them walking in the middle of Fourth Street a short time later.
The report also stated that the three residents who left the nursing home were known to be “at risk for elopement,” or leaving the facility without permission.
Two of the women who left the nursing home are roommates, according to the report. It stated that one woman, Resident 1, has documented “exit-seeking or wandering behaviors” and that employees were supposed to check on her location every shift.
According to the investigation report, the three residents followed some visitors out of the facility.
During an interview with the THHS representative, the two women who are roommates at the nursing home said they “went out for a stroll” and that they were “cooped up all the time, and they needed to blow off some steam by taking a walk.”
The report stated that one patient has “a lack of safety awareness” and that doctors have said in progress reports that the other two women who wandered away from the nursing home are “severely impaired cognitively.”
In the report, the THHS representative also listed the various safeguards the nursing home has in place to keep residents from wandering away from the facility.
According to the report, the three residents weren’t injured when they wandered away from the Longview Hill Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. They told the medical director, who spotted them when she was driving on Fourth Street, “they were just out for a walk.”
The medical director did a U-turn, got out of her vehicle, and walked the three women back into the facility, the report stated.
The THHS report also stated that employees that were interviewed as part of the investigation said no one knew the residents had left the facility until the medical director brought them back.
