Smith County commissioners declare Deaf Awareness Week

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Smith County commissioners approved a resolution during Tuesday morning’s meeting declaring Sept. 23-28 as Deaf Awareness Week.
An interpreter stood at the front of the room while guests from the Tyler Deaf and Hard of Hearing Center were in attendance.
During the reading of the resolution, Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran said there are more than 350,000 deaf or hard of hearing people in the state of Texas.
“Smith County is a county where the uniqueness of individuals is celebrated,” Moran said.
