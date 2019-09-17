SFA looks to find win column against tough Nicholls team

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The SFA Lumberjack football team saw improvement this weekend but still could not find the win column as they fell to Southern Utah in overtime Saturday night.
The team made some good plays following a Southern Utah scoring drive but a final pass fell just out of reach for SFA in the 45-28 loss.
“They had some good players and they made good plays," SFA Head Coach Colby Carthel said. "You have to credit Southern Utah. They tied it up and cashed in on Overtime. We didn’t on our opportunity. We were ready to go for 2 and we were going to play to win. We just weren’t given the opportunity. "
SFA will now have to get ready for their Southland Conference opener against No.9 Nicholls State. The Colonels are 1-1 with last week outlasting Prarire View A&M 42-35.
“We have been watching film this morning,” Carthel said. “I have thrown up three times. They are plenty talented. They are the preseason favorite for a reason. They have some tremendous players in the bayou. Hopefully we can go out and compete and be in a situation like we were in the fourth quarter last week.”
The game with Nicholls will also be “Cally Belcher Day”. Quinn Jones will wear the No.16 of former SFA player Cally Belcher who died after a spring football practice.
