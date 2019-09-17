Pittsburg police identify man killed in crash on US 271

PITTSBURG, Texas (KLTV) - The Pittsburg Police Department has identified a man who was killed in a crash on US 271 Monday.
According to Pittsburg police, on September 16, at 2:15pm, Pittsburg police officers were dispatched to a motor vehicle crash resulting in a fatality at the intersection of US Hwy 271 North and Loop 179.
According to the investigating officer, a 2018 Dodge van operated by Johnny Ray Mason Jr. of Gladewater was travelling south on US 271. Police said Mason struck a tractor trailer that had entered the intersection. They said Mason did not survive his injuries.
