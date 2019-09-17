OSHA closes investigation into Whitehouse roof collapse; no citations issued

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - No citations were issued as a result of the Occupational Safety and Health Administration’s investigation into a house that collapsed in the Whitehouse area back in June.
OSHA’s online report shows that the federal agency’s Dallas office investigated Joe Carlyle Homes Inc., which is based in Whitehouse. OSHA opened its investigation on June 21 and closed it on Aug. 28.
On June 20, Smith County emergency personnel responded to a report of a roof collapse in the 17700 block of Southpoint Road near Lake Tyler. Firefighters from Whitehouse Fire and Troup Fire responded to the scene, along with EMS personnel.
OSHA representatives did an on-site investigation on June 21.
No further information is available on the incident at this time.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.