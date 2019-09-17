EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! A nice start with temperatures in the lower to mid 70s this morning. Fair skies this morning become partly cloudy this afternoon. There is a slight chance for a few showers and thundershowers this afternoon, especially in Deep East Texas. Any activity will be hit or miss and will diminish by sunset. Temperatures today will climb into the mid 90s but relief is on the way! An area of tropical moisture will slowly move along the Texas coast through the end of the week. Chances for rain here in East Texas will gradually increase from Wednesday through Friday with likely chances by the end of the work week. Expect mostly cloudy skies and scattered showers and thundershowers off and on through the day Thursday and Friday. The clouds and rain will also cool temperatures with highs only expected to be in the 80s at the end of the week. Slight chances for rain will last into the weekend with gradually warming temperatures through early next week.