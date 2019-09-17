Marshall ISD bus involved in crash; no serious injuries

Marshall ISD bus involved in crash; no serious injuries
September 17, 2019 at 8:21 AM CDT - Updated September 17 at 8:45 AM

MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - A Marshall ISD bus has been involved in a wreck Tuesday morning, but it appears students only suffered “bumps and bruises.”

In a Facebook Live post, Superintendent Dr. Jerry Gibson said the wreck occurred at the intersection of Pinecrest Drive and Rosborough Street after a different vehicle ran a red light.

The driver of bus number 32 was not at fault, Gibson said.

Emergency personnel was dispatched to the scene to check students as a precaution.

