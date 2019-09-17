Grand jury indicts man who allegedly fired shots at Tyler police

TYLER, TEXAS (KLTV) - A Smith County grand jury has indicted a man who allegedly was involved in a standoff with Tyler police.
Jessie Glynn Adams, 53, was indicted on four charged of aggravated assault against a public servant. The Smith County grand jury returned the indictment on Aug. 15.
Adams was arrested on June 4 after he reportedly fired several rounds at police officers responding to a welfare check in the 5110 block of Stagecoach.
According to a press release from the Tyler Police Department, the officers were attempting to contact Adams, whose family told officers he was off his medication and intoxicated. As the officers approached a high wood fence to contact him, Adams allegedly shot several 9mm rounds at them thru the fence.
Tyler police reported the officers immediately took cover, called for assistance and secured the nearby residences and roadways. According to Tyler police, Adams fired about a dozen rounds during the standoff.
After about an hour, officers were able to take Adams into custody after he laid his weapon on the ground and placed his hands in the air.
The Tyler Police Department reported no one was injured during the incident.
