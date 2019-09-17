Longview fire deploys water rescue team to aid with Tropical Storm Imelda

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The Longview Fire Department said six members of their water rescue team have been activated due to Tropical Storm Imelda.
According to a Facebook post from the department, the six members are to be deployed with the Texas Task Force 1. This deployment is in response to the tropical storms expected to make landfall in Texas this week.
The post said the six member team will travel to College Station for staging and from there they will respond where needed.
