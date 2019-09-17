Kilgore College recital put on by ETBU Professor

KILGORE-MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - Kilgore College and East Texas Baptist University are working together to provide a bit of culture for students and the public.
Kilgore College is hosting a piano recital by an ETBU professor of music. We sat down with her to get a little sample of her performance.
Cathy DeRousse believes to be an exceptional pianist or musician, you must convey emotion through the performance.
“The main vehicle I think for expressing emotion in music is with the melody. So we always try to get a real singing quality to the sound even on piano which is obviously not a voice,” Cathy said.
And her voice is what she uses in her classroom to instill those ideas to her students at ETBU. She relays that, as far as playing:
“A bad way would be banging. Or sounding like you’re afraid of the piano when you play. So you want to have a firm touch, but not so much that it sounds like banging. And you want to have a rise and fall to the phrases,” Cathy explained.
And she hopes to play just that way at Van Cliburn Auditorium at Kilgore College.
“It is a recital of music either by French composers or influenced by the music of France,” Cathy said.
Her performance is an offering not only to the public, but to the students of Kilgore College.
“I love to do it, and I’m doing this as a way to reach out to the students at Kilgore College and let them know what we have to offer after they finish there if they would like to come to ETBU,” Cathy stated.
Cathy has a deep passion for music but is a little biased towards the piano.
“As far back as I can remember I wanted to learn how to play the piano, and as soon as I started taking lessons I loved it and knew that I wanted to teach it someday,” Cathy revealed.
She’s been teaching at a collegiate level for nearly two decades and she doesn’t think she’s reached her crescendo quite yet.
The free recital is Tuesday, September 17 at 7 pm in the Van Cliburn Auditorium at Kilgore College. It’s open to the public and it’s free to attend.
