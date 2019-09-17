Grand jury indicts Flint man for drunk-driving death

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Smith County grand jury has indicted a Flint man accused of driving drunk and causing the death of his passenger.
Timothy Austin Millican, 22, is charged with intoxication manslaughter. He was originally arrested on the charge Jan. 20, and he posted a $20,000 bond the same day. The indictment came down on Aug. 29.
According to a Texas Department of Public Safety crash report, Millican was driving a 2007 Toyota 4-Runner west on County Road 133 at 12:20 a.m. Jan. 20. He did not manage to stay in a single lane and entered a ditch and struck a tree before skidding and coming to a rest in the westbound lane of County Road 133 in an upright position facing southwest. According to a report dated March 26, Millican had a test which revealed a blood-alcohol content of .179.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.