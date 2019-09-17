Gilmer travels to Carthage for Week 4 Game of the Week

By Caleb Beames | September 16, 2019 at 10:31 PM CDT - Updated September 16 at 10:49 PM

CARTHAGE, TX (KTRE) - The annual Showdown between Gilmer and Carthage will once again be the Red Zone Game of the Week for week 4 of the 2019 season.

Carthage enters the game off of a convincing win over Marshall. Gilmer licking their wounds from a tough loss to state-ranked Paris.

The series between the two schools is not as long as others but it has offered plenty of big games. Since 2008 the Bulldogs are 5-3 over the Buckeyes. Kickoff from Carthage is set for 7:30 pm.

