Cause of 12-acre fire in Big Sandy ‘undetermined,’ Texas Forest Service says

BIG SANDY, Texas (KLTV) - Monday night, Big Sandy Volunteer Fire Department joined the Texas Forest Service at the scene of a quickly-spreading forest fire, which is under control but still smoking on Tuesday afternoon.
The fire was south of West Old Waters Bluff Road, off of Derrick Lane. About ten acres were initially burned, firefighters said the night of the fire. The acreage size was increased to 12 acres after investigation when the fire was under control. The cause of the fire is still under investigation by Texas Forest Service law enforcement, Big Sandy Assistant Fire Chief Stephen Winchell said on Tuesday.
Firefighters brought in a bulldozer and a helicopter to battle the blazing fire on Monday night. As of Tuesday morning, the fire was contained and a dozer line had been constructed around the burn, according to Winchell. He said the forest service still had some remaining firefighters at the scene cleaning up and investigating the area on Tuesday.
Winchell said that there was one structure in the area but the fire did not go near it due to protective measures taken by firefighters. He reminds East Texans to be vigilant to avoid fires. He says conditions are prime today for further fires, and that there are currently several departments in Upshur County battling grass fires.
