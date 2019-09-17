Berryville residents without water after tree takes out power lines

BERRYVILLE, Texas (KLTV) - Close to 1,500 east Texans are forced to boil water Monday night after a fallen tree caused both a fire and a power outage.
Around 5:30 Sunday afternoon, a large tree snapped and fell onto several power lines in Berryville. Maintenance crews said it caused a fire that burned eight acres, taking almost five hours and 8,000 gallons of water to put out.
“We’re thankful for the fire department, making sure the fire was contained,” Berryville resident Shelly Thomas says.
But once the fire was out, the power went out with it.
"We lost electrical service to the water plants that we have, we immediately shut off our valves to distribution,” Berryville Mayor Ron Hewlett says.
Maintaining the quality of Berryville water that was being held in the ground storage tanks is a priority.
“Once TCEV restored power, we were able to open it back up and get water service running quickly again through the distribution system,” Hewlett says.
Hewlett said the double whammy created a serious situation, but the Berryville residents are taking it in stride.
“As far as showering and bathing, I’m not sure yet, we do have a pool, and we do have Lake Palestine,” Thomas says.
The City of Berryville water department took samples of the water this afternoon that will be tested in a Tyler lab.
