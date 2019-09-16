WEBXTRA: Several East Texas counties at ‘high risk’ for wildfires

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Extremely dry conditions continue across East Texas, putting several counties at high risk for wildfires, according to a new map from the Texas A&M Forest Service.
Several wildfires were reported over the weekend. One of the largest ones burned 10 to 15 acres in Rusk County near Henderson.
KLTV/KTRE’s Blake Holland spoke to some fire officials about the risk of wildfires.
Click here for the list of East Texas counties currently under burn bans.
