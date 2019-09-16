Webxtra: City of Tyler honors actress Phyllis Cicero

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) -Today Stella the Storyteller in ‘Barney and Friends’, a.k.a., Phyllis Cicero was honored by proclamation of Mayor Martin Heines, making September 16, 2019 officially Phyllis Cicero Day.
Cicero continues working as an actress and directs theatre but her most notable recurring role was Stella, the Story Teller on Barney. Besides her extraordinary career on several television shows, she found her greatest role “was that of being a mother”.
The ceremony and her speech and acceptance was at the Tyle Public Library. Cicero is from Tyler born in 1959, graduated from John Tyler High School in 1977.
The event was sponsored by the Texas African American Museum.
