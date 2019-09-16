WEBXTRA: City of Berryville issues boil water notice after tree knocks out power

BERRYVILLE, Texas (KLTV) - The City of Berryville water department is collecting samples of the water and will be sending those samples to a lab in Tyler.
The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality will then determine whether the water is safe to use. Power is back on in the city.
Due to reduced water distribution system pressure the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has required the City of Berryville to require its consumers to boil their water prior to consumption.
Water also should be boiled before using it for washing hands and face and brushing teeth.
The boil water notice was issued after a tree hit a power line last night, causing an interruption in service to the water plants.
Children, seniors, and persons with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable to harmful bacteria, and all customers should follow these directions.
