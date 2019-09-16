Tyler high school embraces Hispanic Heritage Month

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The recognition of the Hispanic heritage begins this week, a tradition which was started 48 years ago, by President Johnson and expanded by President Reagan.
Throughout the history of the United States, immigration has been a major force for population growth and cultural change. Celebrations of ethnic groups is an opportunity to participate, and to learn the richness, diversity, and the contributions made to the greatest nation in the world.
Robert E. Lee High School in Tyler is participating in Hispanic Heritage Month by exposing students to prominent figures throughout history who have had a significant impact on society as a whole.
“We also have posters and different things posted around campus that just shares some of the great things about Hispanic heritage,” said Dr. Daniel Crawford, principal of Robert E. Lee High School.
Hispanics can trace their footprints in America since the 1500s with the arrival of Spanish explorers. In East Texas, in the late 1600′s, when missions were established and in 1779, came the founding of the town of Nacogdoches.
Robert E. Lee High School will host a Hispanic Heritage Night where community members will speak to visitors, as well as members of Tyler Independent School District. Educators will also speak to parents about how they can better content with the district to impact their child’s education.
“They’re excited to come in, hear, have conversations because oftentimes everyone wants to go to the Parent Nights are the elementary and middle level. But, at high school, you don’t see as much of that,” Crawford noted. “So, the fact that we’re gearing it around Hispanic heritage and Hispanic speakers, it’s also going to be a great experience for them.”
Hispanic Heritage Night will be held on Robert E. Lee High School campus on Wednesday, Sept. 25 at 6 p.m.
