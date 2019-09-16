UPDATE: One killed in crash on US 271 in Pittsburg

PITTSBURG, Texas (KLTV) - UPDATE: The Pittsburg Police Department said in a press release that they were dispatched to a crash at the intersection of Highway 271 north and Loop 179.
The press release said the crash resulted in a fatality.
Emergency crews are on the scene of crash involving an 18-wheeler in Pittsburg.
A viewer said the crash happened near the intersection of Highway 271 and Loop 179 in Pittsburg.
Other details are limited at this time. KLTV has reached out to officials for more information.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.