Texas governor appoints Keven Ellis chair of State Board of Education

Keven Ellis, D.C. of Lufkin is the District 9 representative on the State Board of Education and is a member of the board’s Committee on School Initiatives. He was elected to a four-year term of office in November 2016 and represents 31 Northeast Texas counties. Prior to being elected to SBOE, he served on the Lufkin ISD Board of Trustees and served as board president in 2015-2016. Additionally, he is a former member of the Lufkin ISD Education Foundation and the Lufkin ISD Tri-Ethnic Committee. Ellis is owner of Ellis Chiropractic in Lufkin. He is a member of the Texas Chiropractic Association and the American Chiropractic Association. Additionally, he is a member and past president of the Lufkin Host Lions Club and past president of Angelina Benefit Rodeo and the Z&OO Railroad. He attended Western Washington University and received a Doctor of Chiropractic degree from the Texas Chiropractic College.