Sunday Night Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here’s a look at the weather where you live: A hot but beautiful end to the weekend, we’re seeing temps in the upper 90s and partly to mostly sunny skies late this afternoon. A stray shower will remain possible through this evening, however, most of East Texas will remain dry. Clearing skies and calm winds overnight will allow us to cool quickly once again into the upper 60s and lower 70s by tomorrow morning. Tomorrow afternoon the forecast becomes split, with scattered showers possible across portions of Deep East Texas but dry conditions remaining for the northern half of the area. With limited rainfall potential, temperatures will likely range in the middle to upper 90s but feel closer to 100-103 as humidity values in East Texas slowly start to rise once again. Tuesday’s rain chances could be split across the area again but there is a decent shot at a few showers making it as far north as Interstate 20. For the second half of the workweek, our shot at afternoon showers gets a bit better as gulf moisture becomes a bigger influence across East Texas. The rain certainly won’t be a guarantee Wednesday-Friday but everyone will have the same shot of seeing on and off showers/thundershowers as they develop in Deep East Texas and travel north through the area during the afternoon and early evening hours. This will bring our afternoon highs down into the lower to middle 90s. Skies dry out a bit over the weekend but a jump in temps doesn’t look likely for now. We’re still dealing with above-average heat but if we have to deal with 90s of any sort in September, it might as well be the lower 90s.