Small schools highlight week 4 high school action

Other interesting matchups include a Perennial 2A showdown in San Augustine between the 5th-ranked Wolves and the #8 Tenaha Tigers. The two met up in last year’s 2A DI Reg III Final. In 3A action, Mt. Vernon has been on a roll and they will host Winnsboro who also has been putting up big numbers. Out west, a rematch of the state championship between #2 Malakoff and #1 Grandview will take place in Malakoff.