Rains County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing teenager
The Rains County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for help locating Summer Marie Martin. (Source: Rains County Sheriff's Office)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff | September 16, 2019 at 2:31 PM CDT - Updated September 16 at 2:31 PM

RAINS COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Rains County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help to locate a missing teenager.

According to a Facebook post from the Rains County Sheriff’s Office, they are asking the public for help locating Summer Marie Martin.

The post said she was last seen on Sept. 9 at her home in Point. The post said she is 5′6″ 129 lbs with dyed red hair. She has a black butterfly tattoo with a orange cancer ribbon through it.

The sheriff’s office asks you to contact them at 903-473-3153 if you have any information.

