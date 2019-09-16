Rains County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing teenager

RAINS COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Rains County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help to locate a missing teenager.
According to a Facebook post from the Rains County Sheriff’s Office, they are asking the public for help locating Summer Marie Martin.
The post said she was last seen on Sept. 9 at her home in Point. The post said she is 5′6″ 129 lbs with dyed red hair. She has a black butterfly tattoo with a orange cancer ribbon through it.
The sheriff’s office asks you to contact them at 903-473-3153 if you have any information.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.