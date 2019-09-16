Food donations needed at East Texas rescue mission

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The effects of this summer heat have hit an East Texas rescue mission hard.
The Hiway 80 Rescue Mission in Longview has used enormous resources housing and feeding hundreds of people every night who have come in to get out of the heat.
But the heat is still here, and help in the form of food is desperately needed.
Serving more than 600 meals a day for months during the blistering summer heat, the mission has drastically depleted its food resources.
“It’s not just canned good items. Its perishable items like milk, butter, eggs,” says mission director Rusty Fennell.
Since late June, the mission has had overflow levels, with more numbers coming in day and night.
"Our numbers have been around 200 since the beginning of summer. Our breakfast crew gets up about 4:30 in the morning to start breakfast," Fennell says.
But cooking at the mission isn’t like cooking for a family of four. A lot goes into it, and it takes a lot of preparation.
Empty food shelves tell the story of the volume they’re going through each day.
"We're serving 3 meals a day. So if we're serving something like green beans here tonight, we're going to open 50 cans for each meal. We're not going to get any break between the high numbers of our summer season and high numbers of our winter season," he says.
And there doesn't seem to be any immediate relief in sight.
“Summer heats still here and that means our numbers are still high. And of course, we’re getting ready for the busiest part of our year which is the holiday season. There’s great need out there. and we’re trying to meet that need,” says Fennell.
Food donations can be made at any Hiway 80 Rescue Mission location in Tyler or Longview.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.