East Texas roadwork for the week of Sept. 16

Work continues in the eastbound lanes. The contractor is installing rock riprap throughout the project limits and is scheduled to perform hot mix level-up between CR 4236 and CR 300. Other ongoing work includes moving stockpiles, clearing debris and cleaning the existing roadway in preparation of level-up between CR 4236 and CR 300; mulching and seeding in graded areas throughout the project limits; installation and repair of SW3P items, and installation of curb and gutter between Cemetery Rd., and CR 300. The project is expanding US 175 from two lanes to a four-lane divided highway with a depressed median.