East Texas roadwork for the week of Sept. 16

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - TxDOT is planning to conduct the following construction and maintenance work throughout the district during the Week of Sept. 16, 2019. Schedules are subject to change due to weather conditions, equipment failure or other unforeseen issues. Slow down and pay attention when traveling through work zones.
In Smith County, work on the I-20 Ramp Improvement Project will necessitate a couple of closures during the week. The US 69 eastbound entrance ramp and the westbound exit ramp will be closed for paving operations for a half-day on Wednesday, September 18. Get more project information in the Smith County section of this release.
In Wood County, Union Pacific Railroad (UPRR) will be conducting nighttime work on a couple of railroad crossings that require road closures. On Monday, September 16, FM 1804 will be closed at the crossing near Mineola for track maintenance. On Tuesday, September 17, FM 2422 will be closed at the crossing near Mineola as UPRR performs track maintenance. Work will be conducted from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m. Traffic will be detoured during this work.
----------------------------------------
Anderson County – Palestine Maintenance crews plan to conduct blade operations on FM 2394 followed by FM 322 in Palestine inside Loop 256. Work will be conducted between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. for minimal impact on school traffic. Expect lane closures with flaggers and a pilot car providing traffic control.
Anderson County construction projects updates:
County Road 355 @ Wells Creek Bridge Replacement
- Limits: CR 355 @ Wells Creek - 3.6 miles & 3.7 miles south of US 79
- Contractor: Baker & Reid Co., LLC
- Cost: $607,852.40
- Anticipated Completion Date: Winter 2019
The contractor is forming and pouring the bridge deck. The roadway is closed at Wells Creek for the duration of the project with no thru traffic allowed. Motorists must use alternate routes. The project consists of replacing the bridges and approaches, metal beam guard fence, grading, base and surface.
FM 2054 Widening Project
- Limits: From FM 321 south to 0.866 miles south of County Road 2802
- Contractor: A.L. Helmcamp, Inc.
- Cost: $2.6 million
- Anticipated Completion Date: Winter 2019
Road widening activities continue with daily lane closures and delays in place. The project is widening the roadway to 11-foot lanes each direction with 3-foot shoulders. It consists of widening the roadway, extending structures, replacing driveway pipes, sealcoat, surface mix, striping, and new roadway signage.
US 175 Widening Project - Phase III - Anderson County
· Limits: From 0.85 mile east of FM 315 in Poynor SE to .5 mile NW of SH 155 at Frankston
· Contractor: A.L. Helmcamp, Inc.
· Cost: $27.6 million
· Anticipated Completion Date: Winter 2019
Work continues in the eastbound lanes. The contractor is installing rock riprap throughout the project limits and is scheduled to perform hot mix level-up between CR 4236 and CR 300. Other ongoing work includes moving stockpiles, clearing debris and cleaning the existing roadway in preparation of level-up between CR 4236 and CR 300; mulching and seeding in graded areas throughout the project limits; installation and repair of SW3P items, and installation of curb and gutter between Cemetery Rd., and CR 300. The project is expanding US 175 from two lanes to a four-lane divided highway with a depressed median.
US 287 Super 2 Project
- Limits: From just north of FM 2419 south to 1.7 miles north of SH 294 in Elkhart
- Contractor: A.L. Helmcamp, Inc.
- Cost: $6.1 million
- Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2020
The contractor is conducting SW3P items, backfilling pavement edges and hot mix asphalt operations. Motorists should use caution when traveling through the project and expect lane closures and delays. The speed limit has been reduced to 60 mph through portions of the project. The contract consists of base repair, treated subgrade, surface asphalt, upgrading structures, signs, and pavement markings.
----------------------------------------
Cherokee County – Jacksonville/Rusk Maintenance crews plan to perform base repair operations on FM 343 between US 69 and FM 851. Expect lane closures with flaggers providing traffic control.
Cherokee County construction projects updates:
SH 110, etc. (Notice of Project Completion)
- Limits: Various roadways in Cherokee, Rusk, & Smith counties
- Contractor: Striping Technology, LP
- Cost: $491,833.83
- Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2019
This project has been completed.
US 69 Widening Project through Wells
· Limits: From 2 miles north of FM 1247 in Wells, south to 0.9 miles south of FM 1247
· Contractor: Longview Bridge and Road, Ltd.
· Cost: $17.6 million
· Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2019
The contractor is conducting paving operations. The project is widening US 69 through Wells from two lanes to four lanes with new curb and gutter and a two-way left turn lane through town. There are minimal impacts on traffic. The speed limit has been reduced on the northern end of the project until work is completed.
US 84 Restoration in Rusk (Notice of Project Completion)
- Limits: From US 69 in Rusk to 0.46 miles east of SH 110
- Contractor: Madden Contracting Company, LLC
- Cost: $2.7 million
- Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2019
This project has been completed.
US 79 Widening Project
- Limits: From the Neches River to 1.2 miles northeast of FM 747
- Contractor: Drewery Construction Company, Inc.
- Cost: $8.2 million
- Anticipated Completion Date: Spring 2020
The contractor is conducting roadway widening activities using daily lane closures and a pilot car. Expect delays on the corridor. A work zone speed limit of 60 mph is in effect. The project will widen the roadway to add passing lanes.
US 79 Rehabilitation Project
- Limits: From 0.16 mi east of SH 110 to the Mud Creek Relief Bridge
- Contractor: Madden Contracting Company, LLC
- Cost: $8.2 million
- Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2020
Work gets underway at the bridges on the east end of the project. Concrete traffic barriers will be placed as paving operations start. A work zone speed limit of 60 mph will be in effect. The project will rebuild the roadway pavement and upgrade bridge rails.
FM 343 Drainage Improvements
- Limits: From US 69 to 2.7 miles east of US 69
- Contractor: Highway 19 Construction, LLC
- Cost: $0.64 million
- Anticipated Completion Date: Winter 2019
The contractor continues to make drainage improvements. The project will upgrade safety features on driveways and roadway cross-culverts.
----------------------------------------
Gregg County – Longview Maintenance crews plan to conduct base repairs at various locations along FM 2011. Expect lane closures with flaggers providing traffic control.
Gregg County construction projects updates:
I-20 WB Overlay Project
- Limits: From SH 31 to SH 135
- Contractor: East Texas Bridge, Inc.
- Cost: $1.8 million
- Anticipated Completion Date: September 2019
The contractor continues asphalt operations, striping, and placing edge line rumble strips on the roadway. Expect alternating lane closures. The project includes mill and inlay, overlay and striping, and repairing concrete rail and metal beam guard fence. All lane closures will be at night.
FM 1252 Widening Project
- Limits: From a half-mile west of SH 135 to SH 135 at Liberty City
- Contractor: Reynolds and Kay, LTD
- Cost: $739,000.00
- Anticipated Completion Date: September 2019
The contractor continues work on punch list items. Expect delays with flaggers and a pilot car providing traffic control. The project is widening FM 1252 with a center turn lane. Work includes cement treating base, widening, hot mix asphalt, surface treatment, extending culverts, and striping.
FM 1844 Widening Project
- Limits: From SH 300 (Gilmer Rd) to SS 502 (Judson Road)
- Contractor: Madden Contracting Company, LLC
- Cost: $2.6 million
- Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2019
Current work includes installing sedimentation control, extending culverts, edge widening, and replacing driveway pipe. Expect lane closures with flaggers and a pilot car. The project consists of widening FM 1844. Work will include widening, placing hot mix asphalt, surface treatment, extending culverts, and applying striping.
----------------------------------------
Henderson County – Athens Maintenance crews plan to continue base repairs on FM 2709 from FM 316N to SH 19N. Expect lane closures with flaggers providing traffic control.
Henderson County construction projects updates:
SH 19, ETC. (Notice of Project Completion)
- Limits: Various roadways in Henderson and Anderson counties
- Contractor: Striping Technology, L.P.
- Cost: $421,343.10
- Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2019
This project has been completed.
SH 31 GCAA Fairgrounds
- Limits: Henderson County Fairgrounds Entrance
- Contractor: Encino Landscaping
- Cost: $144,985.00
- Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2019
The main work has been completed and the project is now in the plant maintenance period. The Landscape Development Project, awarded through the Governor’s Community Achievement Award, consists of reconstructing a pipe entrance, decorative fencing, landscaping, irrigation, and lighting.
SH 334 Bridge Project
- Limits: From Knob Hill in Seven Points (a mile east of SH 274), east to Southland in Gun Barrel City (2.5 miles west of SH 198)
- Contractor: Austin Bridge and Road Services, LP
- Cost: $41.2 million
- Anticipated Completion Date: September 2020
The contractor is driving sheet pile, conducting drill shaft operations, placing embankment for retaining walls, pouring sidewalks, curbs, and driveways. Motorists should be prepared for lane closures and delays. The project will upgrade the roadway from two to four lanes. It consists of the construction of bridges, storm sewer, guardrail, base, pavement surfaces, and pavement markings.
SH 19 Widening Project III
· Limits: From FM 1615 south to 0.3 miles south of Coon Creek
· Contractor: A.L. Helmcamp, Inc.
· Cost: $4.9 million
· Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2019
Work continues on erosion control items and closeout activities throughout the project limits with lane closures possible. The project consists of adding 10-foot shoulders on both the northbound and southbound travel lanes.
----------------------------------------
Rusk County – Henderson Maintenance crews plan to continue mill and inlay operations with work Monday and Tuesday on FM 13 between Loop 571 and Old Tyler Highway. For the remainder of the week, work moves to FM 3310 between US 79 and US 259. Expect lane closures with flaggers providing traffic control.
Rusk County construction projects updates:
SH 149 Overlay Project
- Limits: From the Gregg County line south to the Panola County line
- Contractor: Madden Contracting Company, LLC
- Cost: $6.3 million
- Anticipated Completion Date: September 2019
The contractor is repairing base failures on SH 43 just north of the SH 149 intersection. The project includes pavement repair, milling, hot mix overlay, bridge rail replacement, and installing new pavement markings.
FM 2658 Reconstruction Project
- Limits: From SH 43 to CR 2144
- Contractor: Drewery Construction Company, Inc.
- Cost: $1.6 million
· Anticipated Completion Date: September 2019
The contractor plans to complete punch list items. Expect lane closures and delays with flaggers and a pilot car providing traffic control. The project includes scarifying and cement treating the existing base, new flex base, two course surface treatment, and new pavement markings.
FM 840 Reconstruction
- Limits: From FM 2867 to SH 315
- Contractor: Pinto Construction Co, Inc.
- Cost: $7.6 million
- Anticipated Completion Date: July 2020
Work continues to extend culverts, shape ditches and place asphalt driveways. Expect alternating lane closures with flaggers and a pilot car providing traffic control. This project includes extending culverts, base placement, surface treatment, hot mix overlay, and upgrading guardrail and pavement markings.
US 79N Reconstruction
- Limits: From US 259 to CR 344
- Contractor: Madden Construction Co., Inc.
- Cost: $5.84 million
- Anticipated Completion Date: September 2019
The contractor will be laying asphalt surface and placing striping on the roadway. Expect lane closures with flaggers and a pilot car conducting traffic control. The project consists of reconstructing the roadway from the US 259 intersection east to CR 344. Work will include milling, surface treatment, hot mix overlay, guardrails, and new pavement markings.
US 79S Reconstruction
- Limits: From FM 225 to Loop 571
- Contractor: Foutsco Construction Co., Inc.
- Cost: $1.94 million
- Anticipated Completion Date: September 2019
The contractor will be placing striping on the roadway. Expect lane closures with flaggers providing traffic control. The project consists of reconstructing the roadway from FM 225 to Loop 571. Work includes milling, surface treatment, hot mix overlay, guardrails, drainage improvements and new pavement markings.
----------------------------------------
Smith County – Tyler Maintenance and Special Jobs crews plan to conduct spot seal operations on several roadways. Work will start on SH 155 and then move to SH 110 between Grande Blvd. and Toll 49 as well as in front of Cain Elementary School in Whitehouse. Operations wind down on SH 110S between Whitehouse and Troup near Old Tyler Road going south toward Troup. Additionally, crews will conduct patching operations on various roadways around the county.
Smith County construction projects updates:
SH 31 Front Street Surfacing Project
- Limits: From W. Loop 323 to Broadway Ave.
- Contractor: Drewery Construction Co., Inc.
- Cost: $3.6 million
- Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2019
No work is scheduled. The project consists of a 4” pavement mill and inlay using night-time lane closures.
SH 31 Resurfacing Project (Notice of Project Completion)
- Limits: From FM 850 to FM 757
- Contractor: Drewery Construction Company, Inc.
- Cost: $1.8 million
- Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2019
This project has been completed.
Spur 248 Widening Project
· Limits: From 1.75 miles west of FM 848/Old Omen Road going east to SH 64 southeast of Tyler
· Contractor: Lonestar Equipment Company, Inc.
· Cost: $8.6 million
· Anticipated Completion Date: Spring 2020
The contractor is performing paving operations daily starting at 8:30 a.m. The project is widening Spur 248 from two lanes to a four-lane divided roadway with a flush median.
Turn Lanes Project
· Limits: Various locations throughout Tyler
· Contractor: Lonestar Equipment Company, Inc.
· Cost: $2.4 million
· Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2019
Cleanup activities are ongoing. The project is removing the existing medians to extend the turn lanes and adding right turn lanes to various intersections in Tyler. Work locations include US 69 at Cumberland Rd., Independence Pl., Rice Rd., South Town Dr., and South Donnybrook Ave., and Grande Blvd. at Old Jacksonville Highway.
FM 346 Bridge Replacement Project
· Limits: From FM 346 at Prairie Creek, south of Lake Tyler
· Contractor: Stateline Construction, LLC
· Cost: $2 million
· Anticipated Completion Date: Winter 2019
The contractor is preparing to conduct a traffic switch to move westbound traffic to the new bridge so roadway construction can continue. The work zone speed limit is 45 mph. The project is replacing the existing bridge with a wider structure.
I-20 Ramp Improvement Project
- Limits: From US 69 to Jim Hogg Road
- Contractor: Longview Bridge and Road, Ltd.
- Cost: $14.8 million
- Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2021
The eastbound entrance ramp at US 69 and the westbound exit ramp to US 69 are scheduled for half-day closures on Wednesday, September 18 for paving operations. The contractor also continues to perform retaining wall and frontage road construction on I-20. The project consists of ramp improvements and construction of frontage roads.
FM 2661 Widening Project
- Limits: From SH 31 to SH 64
- Contractor: Longview Bridge & Road, Ltd.
- Cost: $2.8 million
- Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2019
No work is scheduled for the week. The work zone speed limit is 50 mph. The project is widening the existing road and making drainage improvements.
US 69 Overpass at FM 346
- Limits: At FM 346
- Contractor: Longview Bridge & Road, Ltd.
- Cost: $16.7 million
- Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2020
Drainage and paving operations are ongoing. A construction work zone speed limit of 60 mph is in effect for the project on US 69 with daily lane closures as required. The project is building a new bridge over FM 346.
FM 2493 Widening Project
- Limits: From FM 2813 in Gresham south to FM 346 in Flint
- Contractor: Highway 19 Construction, LLC
- Cost: $14.5 million
- Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2021
The contractor continues to conduct roadway construction and drainage work. Lane closures will be implemented as necessary. The construction work zone speed limit is 45 mph. The project will widen FM 2493 from two lanes to a four-lane divided roadway with a flush median.
CR 1113 & CR 2171 Bridge Replacement Project
- Limits: CR 1113 at Butler Creek and CR 2171 at Blackhawk Creek
- Contractor: East Texas Bridge, Inc.
- Cost: $719,000.00
- Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2019
Bridge construction continues on CR 1113 at Butler Creek with the roadway closed to through traffic.
No work is scheduled on CR 2171/Willingham Rd. at Blackhawk Creek. The road is open to traffic. The project is replacing the existing bridges with new structures.
Azalea Drive & Camellia Street Bridge Replacement Project
- Limits: North Azalea Drive and Camellia Street at West Mud Creek
- Contractor: East Texas Bridge, Inc.
- Cost: $470,000.00
- Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2019
The contractor is continuing bridge construction activities. The inside lanes of Sunnybrook Drive are closed. Drivers are encouraged to use caution within the limits of these projects. The project replaces the existing bridges with new bridges.
FM 346/US 271 Safety Project
- Limits: From US 69 to FM 756, etc.
- Contractor: Longview Bridge & Road, Ltd.
- Cost: $0.8 million
- Anticipated Completion Date: Winter 2019
The contractor continues to perform final ditch grading on FM 346. Cleanup activities are scheduled for US 271. A work zone speed limit of 60 mph will be in effect on US 271. The project consists of safety upgrades.
FM 2015 Widening Project
- Limits: From I- 20 Westbound Frontage Road, north to CR 313
- Contractor: Longview Bridge and Road, Ltd.
- Cost: $3 million
- Anticipated Completion Date: Winter 2019
The contractor is preparing for the final phase of construction which includes adding an acceleration lane at the westbound entrance ramp. The project includes roadway widening to construct a continuous left turn lane, and improving paving, drainage, striping, and signage.
----------------------------------------
Van Zandt County – Canton Maintenance crews plan to conduct overlay operations on the I-20 Service Road between FM 1255 and FM 17. Expect lane closures with flaggers providing traffic control.
Van Zandt County construction projects updates:
SH 64 Widening Project
· Limits: From FM 16 to FM 858
· Contractor: Big Creek Construction
· Cost: $9.6 million
· Anticipated Completion Date: Winter 2019
Current work to widen the roadway includes cement treating subgrade and placing flex base. Expect delays due to daily lane closures. The speed limit is 50 mph in the work zone. The project includes grading, structure work, striping, sign upgrades, and widening the road with shoulders and passing lanes in each direction.
SH 243 Widening Project
· Limits: From SH 198 east to SH 64 in Canton
· Contractor: Longview Bridge and Road, Ltd.
· Cost: $6.2 million
· Anticipated Completion Date: September 2019
The final lane configuration opens to traffic. Work continues on minor items including grading, vegetation, striping, and cleanup. The project is widening the roadway from two to four lanes with a flush median, curb and gutter, and storm drain improvements.
FM 1256 Widening Project
· Limits: From FM 316 eastward to SH 19
· Contractor: Longview Bridge and Road, Ltd.
· Cost: $5.8 million
· Anticipated Completion Date: September 2019
The project is in the closeout phase and no lane closures are anticipated. It is widening and repaving the existing roadway and extending and improving drainage structures for safety.
FM 1652 Rehab Project
· Limits: From FM 17 to FM 1255
· Contractor: Highway 19 Construction, LLC
· Cost: $4.5 million
· Anticipated Completion Date: September 2019
The contractor plans to conduct work on signage and mailboxes. Expect single lane two-way traffic managed by flaggers and a pilot car. The project consists of roadway rehabilitation, widening, and extending and improving drainage structures for safety.
FM 1653 Rehab Project
· Limits: From SH 64 near Ben Wheeler, southwest to FM 858 at Martin Mills
· Contractor: Drewery Construction Company, Inc.
· Cost: $3.9 million
· Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2019
The contractor plans to conduct work on signage and mailboxes. Expect single lane two-way traffic managed by flaggers and pilot car. The 5.5-mile project consists of roadway rehabilitation, widening, and extending and improving drainage structures for safety.
FM 1861 Rehab Project
· Limits: From SH 19 to FM 2339
· Contractor: A.L. Helmcamp, Inc.
· Cost: $2.4 million
· Anticipated Completion Date: September 2019
The project is in the closeout phase and no lane closures are anticipated. It consists of pavement rehabilitation, widening the existing roadway, and improving drainage structures for safety.
County Road Bridge Replacement Project
· Limits: CR 3415 at Giladon Creek; CR 1903 at Mill Creek Relief; CR 2142 at Caney Creek
· Contractor: B & E Construction, Inc.
- Cost: $904,800.00
· Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2019
Work continues on the CR 3415 Bridge at Giladon Creek. Bridge removal is underway on CR 2142. Both roads are closed for the duration of construction. The project is replacing three county road bridges in Van Zandt County.
----------------------------------------
Wood County – Mineola Maintenance crews plan to continue base repairs on FM 14 and edging operations on SH 154. Expect lane closures with flaggers providing traffic control at both locations.
Wood County construction projects updates:
County Road Bridge Replacement Project
- Limits: CR 2790
- Contractor: Longview Bridge and Road, Ltd.
- Cost: $350,000.00
- Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2019
Crews are performing minor stabilization and cleanup activities. The road is closed for the duration of construction on this project to replace the bridge.
FM 1254 Bridge Replacement Project
- Limits: FM 1254 At Lake Fork Creek
- Contractor: Stateline Construction, LLC.
- Cost: $1.5 million
- Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2019
The contractor is forming the bridge rail. FM 1254 is closed at Lake Fork Creek between Loop 564 and FM 778. Detours are in place and motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes. The contractor continues substructure work for the new bridge. This project consists of replacing the bridge and approaches.
Loop 564 Overlay Project
- Limits: From US 69 north of Mineola to US 69 south of Mineola
- Contractor: Reynolds and Kay, Ltd.
- Cost: $5.77 million
- Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2019
Crews are installing guardrail and preparing for PFC pavement operations. Expect lane closures with flaggers and a pilot car providing traffic control. The project includes pavement repair, hot mix asphalt overlay, guardrail, and pavement markings upgrades.
SH 182, etc., Safety Treating Project
· Limits: Various roadways with current work on FM 182 from FM 17 to SH 154
· Contractor: Highway 19 Construction, LLC
· Cost: $1.2 million
· Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2019
Utility crews continue the process of relocating facilities. Crews will continue structure widening and installation of safety features along SH 182 and FM 1805 once utilities are relocated. Expect minor delays due to periodic single lane closures with flaggers providing traffic control. The project consists of extending and improving drainage structures for safety.
----------------------------------------
I-20 Total Maintenance Contract
· Limits: Gregg, Smith and Van Zandt counties
· Contractor: Firemen Excavation
Routine maintenance activities are ongoing on I-20 with moving operations throughout the week.
· Debris Removal/Pothole Repair: Thursday - inside lanes thru all three counties.
· Debris Removal/Pothole Repair: Monday, Tuesday, Friday - outside lanes thru all three counties
· Debris Removal/Pothole Repair: Frontage roads and ramps on Wednesday
· Guardrail Repair: In all three counties
· Tree Removal: Stump grinding operations continues in Gregg and Smith counties
· Mowing Operations: On US 69 to the end of Van Zandt County