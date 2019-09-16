East Texas couple scared to live in their own home; following undetermined car fire

WOOD COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - An East Texas couple no longer lives in their own home in Wood County, because they say they are too terrified of what might happen to them.
This comes after they say their car was set on fire and their home nearly destroyed. It happened in the 1200 block of County Road 4470 in Winnsboro.
“This is our home and it has been violated,” Tami Crow says.
Tami Crow has installed large security lights and cameras on her property after she says her home and privacy were violated.
“It looks like a football field at night and I still don’t sleep all night,” Crow says.
Crow says she woke up in the middle of the night to chaos as her car was burning just inches from her bedroom window.
Crow says, as her boyfriend and son frantically put out the car fire, she noticed the side of her house was smoking.
“They had broken the line to the propane tank bottle, drug it over to the house, stuck it in the wall, turned it on, built a fire under it,” Crow says.
Wood County Fire Marshal Tully Davidson says both incidences are under investigation, but Crow says she believes someone has malicious intent towards her and her family.
“There was a gas-soaked rag on the roof, with black plastic, and a zip tie,” Crow says.
At this moment, Wood County Fire Marshal Tully Davidson says this particular fire is ruled as undetermined.
