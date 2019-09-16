East Texas Ag News: Having a vegetable garden year round

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - According to county extension agents in Angelina county, there are more than two seasons for gardening.
Many people think it’s just spring and fall, but if you have the right plants in your garden you can raise vegetables 12 months out of the year. And here in East Texas that includes our hot dry summer months as the most difficult time.
With fall gardening coming up, agents say there is a hard deadline for many of those common vegetables. That deadline is our first frost.
You still have time to plant some quick maturing vegetables that will be ready to harvest in 60 days or less,, but consider getting ready for frost-tolerant vegetables such as beets, broccoli, carrots, cilantro, kale, lettuce spinach or onions.
