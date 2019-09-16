City of Lufkin forms Census 2020 committee

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Officials nationwide are gearing up for Census 2020.
Leaders in Lufkin have formed a committee and are making plans to ensure everyone is counted.
A recent report released by the George Washington Institute of Public Policy shows that there are more smaller towns in United States compared to metropolitan areas such as Houston or Dallas.
City of Lufkin officials say they want more people to take part in the census which goes into effect April 1, 2020 in order to receive federal funding whether it be from grants, direct loans, direct payment and insured loans
The report shows those are the four main sources of funding for rural areas.
While Lufkin is considered an urban cluster, with a population of less than 50,000 the surrounding area in the county is rural.
