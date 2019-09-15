Sunday Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here are the latest Burn Bans in East Texas... Anderson, Cass, Cherokee, Gregg, Harrison, Henderson, Houston, Kaufman, Marion, Morris, Rusk, Smith, Polk, Trinity, and Upshur. Here’s a look at the weather where you live: Good morning, East Texas! A hot day ahead. Temperatures this morning starting off fairly pleasant in the upper 60s and lower 70s. As we head into the afternoon, we will quickly climb back up into the upper 90s and lower 100s. A few isolated showers and thundershowers will once again be possible but coverage will be fairly limited and most of East Texas is looking to stay dry. As we focus on the work week ahead, we thankfully see better rain chances in the afternoon/evening hours. Skies on Monday will remain partly to mostly sunny and dry for the majority of East Texas, but our southernmost counties will likely see a few scattered showers during the heat of the day. Better chances for afternoon scattered showers and slightly cooler temperatures return on Tuesday and will remain in the forecast through Friday. Our rain chances become a bit more isolated as we head into the weekend but thankfully it looks like we’ll keep a good distance away from the triple-digit heat after today.