Several departments respond to fire off County Road 218D in Rusk County

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Several fire departments responded to a fire in a wooded area in Rusk County Sunday.
According to the Rusk County Office of Emergency Management, the fire happened on a property off County Road 218D. Several departments responded to a call around 12:30 p.m. for smoke in the area and found the fire in the wooded area.
Rusk County OEM said they believe the fire was caused by a previous burn started before the county burn ban and spread underground through the root system.
Units from the Henderson Fire Department, Church Hill, Crims Chapel, Texas A&M Forest Service, and the Rusk County Rescue Unit responded to the scene.
Rusk County OEM said a fire line was plowed by the Texas A&M Forest Service and the fire has been contained. Approximately 7-9 acres were burned.
A Crimms Chapel Volunteer Fire Department firefighter posted a Facebook live video of the fire.
No injuries were reported.
