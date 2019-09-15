East Texas gun owners concerned over O’Rourkes statement

GILMER, Texas (KLTV) - A statement made in the recent Democratic presidential debate is still resonating with a number of East Texans, who are not pleased even at the suggestion of ‘gun confiscation.’
The statement was made in Thursday nights debate in Houston, and second amendment supporters locally say the mere suggestion is ridiculous.
While gun sales remain steady at East Texas businesses, it's a statement in Thursday nights Democratic presidential debate by candidate Beto O'Rourke that have gun store owners, and gun rights supporters fuming.
"Hell yes, we're going to take your AR-15 and your AK-47," the candidate said as part of a statement during the debate.
“There’s been people coming in here pretty upset about it saying they’re never going to get their firearms. Peoples first reaction is to blame the machine not the person,” said Logan Green, owner of ‘Ark-La-Tex’ gun sales in Gilmer.
Second amendment supporters are concerned that even the hint of confiscation could open a door that may never close.
"For the second amendment to be taken way, means any right can be taken away. And once you start chipping away at one, the rest can go just as fast," said gun shopper Cory Dodd.
Green decided to have a sale in the wake of O'Rourkes statement.
“All of our AR-15′s, AK-47′s, AR-10′s we got them marked down right now,” he says.
Gun rights supporters argument remains the same as well.
Responsible guns owners are not the problem.
“If we don’t stand for what we believe in now our kids-kids may not get to experience the same freedoms we’ve experienced,” Dodd says.
And they have an answer for the statement.
“That’s never gonna happen,” Green says.
