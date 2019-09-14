WEBXTRA: Pillars of Love dedication and benefit concert

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - KLTV news reporter Alex Leroux is at the overpass at Gentry Parkway and Fannin Avenue.
A benefit concert is being held to dedicate the “Pillars of Love” which are the pillars of the overpass which have been beautified by local artists. Lee Greenwood will be performing. The money raised will be used to help the homeless in Tyler.
Various ministries use this overpass for services and outreach to the homeless.
The event is open to the public and starts at 1 p.m.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.