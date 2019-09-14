TRAFFIC ALERT: Crews responding to crash involving 18-wheeler on I-20 at FM 2015

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Emergency crews are on the scene of a crash involving an 18-wheeler in Smith County.
According to DPS, the crash happened near the FM 2015 exit in the westbound lanes of Interstate 20.
They said no major injuries have been reported, but I-20 westbound is shutdown at the exit as crews work to clean up the area and turn an 18-wheeler upright.
DPS said traffic is being rerouted onto the exit ramp. Slow down and prepare for delays if in the area.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.