Saturday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here are the latest Burn Bans in East Texas... Anderson, Cass, Cherokee, Gregg, Harrison, Henderson, Houston, Kaufman, Marion, Morris, Rusk, Smith, Polk, Trinity, and Upshur. Here’s a look at the weather where you live: Good morning, East Texas! Today is looking to be another beautiful but hot day. Temperatures will reach the 90 degree mark by lunchtime and highs today will warm into the upper 90s. Quiet but warm conditions tonight lead to another sunny and hot day tomorrow. A pleasant start in the upper 60s and lower 70s will lead into yet another day of upper 90s for your Sunday. Most of East Texas will stay dry today and tomorrow, with less than a 10% chance of an isolated afternoon shower. Better rain chances return on Monday and stick around through the full workweek thanks to a return of our sea-breeze and an ample supply of gulf moisture. Spotty afternoon showers and partly cloudy skies will bring our average high temperatures down into the lower 90s.