East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Here are the latest Burn Bans in East Texas... Anderson, Cass, Cherokee, Gregg, Harrison, Henderson, Houston, Kaufman, Marion, Morris, Rusk, Smith, Polk, Trinity, and Upshur. The chances for any rainfall over the next few days will be less than 10% and should be limited to the afternoon/early evening hours. It shouldn’t be a real issue, just be aware that there is a very small chance. Next week, the chances for just afternoon/early evening hours will occur each and every day. Morning temperatures through the forecast period should remain in the lower 70s with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 90s this weekend, then in the middle 90s for next week. I hope your Friday the 13th is gone well. Remember, the Full Moon tonight is the Harvest Moon. Enjoy your weekend.