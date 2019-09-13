Woman seriously injured in Duval Highway crash

KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - An East Texas woman is in serious condition after a violent crash involving an 18-wheeler.
Kilgore police say 60-year-old Sheila Buck of Longview, lost control of the car on Duval Memorial highway and crossed the median, hitting an oncoming 18-wheeler.They say her car ricocheted off the 18-wheeler and then struck a pickup.
Buck was taken to an area hospital with severe injuries, including broken bones, and is listed in serious but stable condition,
“It appears she left the roadway some distance back, and that’s what caused her to cross the median. The investigation has not yet determined why she cross the roadway but obviously speed can be an issue when you’re in those curves,” said Kilgore Police Detective Trae Portwood.
No other injuries were reported in the crash, and all lanes of the highway are now re-opened.
