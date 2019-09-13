WEBXTRA: String of vehicle burglaries under investigation in Gregg County

GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Residents in a Gregg County subdivision say they’re concerned after a series of vehicle burglaries earlier this week.
Residents in the Rolling Hills neighborhood off FM 2087 say numerous vehicles were broken into. The Gregg County Sheriff’s Office confirmed they took reports of eight vehicle burglaries and one burglary of a building.
Residents believe the suspect or suspects tried to break into as many as 20 vehicles.
The burglaries occurred over a 24-hours period from Monday to Tuesday. Investigators are looking at surveillance video to see if they can identify a suspect or suspects.
