Smith County ESD No. 2 breaks ground on fire stations

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Smith County Emergency Services District No. 2 held ground breaking ceremonies for two new fire stations this week.
The first ceremony took place on Tuesday, Sept. 10, in Arp at 201 Arnold Street. That the future location of the new Arp Fire Station No. 1. The station will replace the current one that was built in the 1970s. Officails with the Smith County ESD No. 2, City of Arp and the Arp Volunteer Fire Department attended the ceremony.
The project is expected to take about 10 months to complete, once construction begins.
The second ceremony took place on Thursday, Sept. 12, in Flint at 11029 CR 140. This location will be the new Flint-Gresham Volunteer Fire Department Station No. 1.
It also replaces the current station that was built in the 1970’s. This station will be a much needed upgrade to the current one that has been plagued with electrical problems, and size limitations for current equipment, according to officials with Smith County ESD No. 2.
Smith County ESD 2 includes Arp, Bullard, Chapel Hill, Dixie, Flint Gresham, Jackson Heights, Noonday, Red Springs, Troup, Winona, and Whitehouse volunteer fire departments.
