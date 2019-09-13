Smith County ESD No. 2 breaks ground on fire stations

Smith County Emergency Services District No. 2 held ground breaking ceremonies for two new fire stations. The first ceremony took place on Tuesday, Sept. 10, in Arp at 201 Arnold Street. That the future location of the new Arp Fire Station No. 1. The second took place on Thursday, Sept. 12, in Flint at 11029 CR 140. This location will be the new Flint-Gresham Volunteer Fire Department Station No. 1.