San Augustine, Garrison set for another big showdown

GARRISON, Texas (KTRE) - The Garrison Bulldogs will tell you they let one game get away from them last year. The San Augustine Wolves will tell you the only thing that matters is who won that game.
November 29, 2018 was just the latest chapter in a growing rivalry between the two schools. Tied at 20 in the 2A DI Reg.III Semifinal, Garrison had an extra point blocked and the Wolves would return it to go up 22-20. It would be the deciding two pints with San Augustine holding on to win 29-27 and advance to the regional final where they would beat Tenaha and go to the state semifinal.
The two teams will meet up Friday night in a rematch and a possible preview of another depe playoff matchup. San Augustine won their week 1 game 77-7 over Big Sandy. They had a bye week 2 and ever since the opening night of the season was over the team has been focused on the Bulldogs.
" We plan to do the same thing we did to Big Sandy," San Augustine quarterback Jayden Hicks said. “We made a statement the first game. Beating Garrison would make us look even better.”
Garrison will have running back Sabastion Porter who is always a threat and was one of the main reasons why the Bulldogs beat Crockett to open their season in week 2. The main question will be can a young Garrison offensive line hold their own against a talented San Augustine defensive line.
“We are going to fight until the end,” Porter said. “That is why I love this team. We have big plans for this game. It is going to be a good one.”
Kickoff for the game is set for 7:30 pm in Garrison.
Copyright 2019 KTRE. All rights reserved.