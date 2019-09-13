Pro-wrestling ‘Brawl at the Brewery’ to benefit the East Texas Food Bank

Headlining the event will be Curt Mathews and Jared Wayne, the gym rats known as “Pump Patrol” defending their titles against Impact Wrestling stars Hunter and Titan, known as “The Pillars of Destiny”. Lucha Libra superstar Estrella Galactica will take on Big Daddy Yum Yum. Also appearing is Nick Scott fresh off his WWE Monday Night Raw debut and All Japan Pro Wrestling star Nobie Bryant.