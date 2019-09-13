3 people killed in Rains County crash

RAINS COUNTY, TEXAS (KLTV) - Three people were killed in a two-vehicle crash in Rains County on Thursday.
According to the Department of Public Safety, at about 12:12 p.m., they responded to a car crash on Highway 276, just within the city limits f East Tawakoni.
Their preliminary crash investigation indicates a 1999 Nissan Maxima was traveling eastbound on Highway 276 when, for an undetermined reason, it crossed onto the wrong side of the road and crashed into a 2015 Ford F-150.
The driver of the Nissan, identified as 32-year-old Eddy Clyde Yeley, of Lone Oak, and the driver of the Ford, identified as 29-year-old Richard Clayton Lemoine, of Point, were both pronounced dead at the scene.
DPS reported the passenger of the Ford, identified as 74-year-old Robert Michael Jones, of Point, was taken to Hunt County Regional Hospital where he later died.
According to DPS, the crash remains under investigation.
