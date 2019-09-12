East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Here are the latest Burn Bans in East Texas... Anderson, Cass, Cherokee, Gregg, Harrison, Henderson, Houston, Kaufman, Marion, Morris, Rusk, Smith, Polk, Trinity, and Upshur. Over the next 3 days, we are not looking for any rainfall to occur here in East Texas. Temperatures in the mornings in the lower 70s and highs in the middle 90s. Once we get into early next week, we are looking for some minor changes in the weather. Partly Cloudy skies will occur with a 20-30% chance for the afternoon/evening showers and/or thundershowers. Lows should remain in the lower 70s with highs cooling only a few degrees during the afternoon hours. The National Hurricane Center is still watching an area of disturbed weather over the Bahamas and is now indicating that it will move more toward the NW, rather than the WNW, so it may not make it into the Gulf of Mexico this weekend or early next week. As always, we will continue to monitor that for you and give you updates.